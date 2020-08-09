Cody Rhodes Addresses Fan Concern About AEW and Brandi Disabling Her Twitter

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kevin Reilly and other WarnerMedia executives are leaving the company in what is being described as a “massive executive shakeup.” A fan asked Cody Rhodes about the departure of Reilly who was TNT President and a supporter of the AEW brand:

Cody also responded to a fan’s comment about his wife Brandi disabling her Twitter account but went on to later delete his response. Here is what the tweet said: “Leaving a social app because you open your phone to an absurd amount of n bombs is respectfully understandable. No place for that.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR