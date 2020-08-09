Cody Rhodes Addresses Fan Concern About AEW and Brandi Disabling Her Twitter

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kevin Reilly and other WarnerMedia executives are leaving the company in what is being described as a “massive executive shakeup.” A fan asked Cody Rhodes about the departure of Reilly who was TNT President and a supporter of the AEW brand:

No. We have been blessed to have had so many viewers(even opposed), thus the 3+ year extension. It’s a great partnership! — Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 8, 2020

Cody also responded to a fan’s comment about his wife Brandi disabling her Twitter account but went on to later delete his response. Here is what the tweet said: “Leaving a social app because you open your phone to an absurd amount of n bombs is respectfully understandable. No place for that.”