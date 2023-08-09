Cody Rhodes Addresses Finishing His Story After Beating Brock Lesnar

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes took part in the post-SummerSlam media scrum after this past Saturday’s Premium Live Event and talked about a number of topics including how everyone knows his plans now that he is done with Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes said, “I think everybody in the room probably knows what my plans are. We were talking about finishing the story. Now, the thing that I’ve been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while laying there on the mat is ‘get back.’ I want to get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome.”

Rhodes also talked about how he will not specifically say what finishing his story means, but he knows the WWE Universe can all read between the lines and the journey to finishing that story is dang near next to impossible.

“I’m not going to say specifically what that is, but I think we can all read between the lines, and the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible, it really is, including three with Brock Lesnar. That would be what I would hope, but consistently surprised, you never know. I don’t mean that as a tagline. With me, on Monday nights, you never know. It’s been a great surprise so far.”

You can check out the media scrum in the video below.



