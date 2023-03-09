Cody Rhodes Addresses His Wife Brandi Possibly Appearing On WWE TV

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes addressed his wife Brandi potentially appearing on WWE television:

“We always, from a professional standpoint, we always wanted to do everything separately. In one of the last interviews she had done before I left (AEW), a guy [Dan Lambert] was making fun of me in the ring, and she went out there and didn’t need me anywhere near it. She very much can defend herself and can fight her own battles. Very separate in that. I wouldn’t rule it out, but she absolutely loves watching what I’m doing. She has some stuff that she’s working on secretly, unrelated, and I ain’t going to spoil it, unrelated, will not spoil it. Definitely, never say never.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)