Cody Rhodes Addresses Injury Speculation Following Elimination Chamber Attack

At the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, John Cena made a stunning turn, betraying Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—an act many are calling the moment he “sold his soul” to The Great One.

During the chaotic attack, reports surfaced suggesting Cody may have suffered a busted eardrum at the hands of rapper Travis Scott. However, on 83 Weeks, Conrad Thompson shed light on the situation after checking in with Rhodes.

“I saw the report earlier this week, so I reached out to Cody and said, ‘Dude, I saw it—burst eardrum? Are you okay, holy shit?’” Thompson revealed. “He replied, ‘Didn’t touch me. I got a wild bruise somehow though,’ and even sent me a picture. I said, ‘Well damn, I’m glad you’re okay mostly.’ He jokingly said, ‘The Horsemen got me.’”

Thompson found Cody’s reaction amusing, noting that despite his denial, the damage was obvious. “Even now, Cody’s like, ‘Ah, he didn’t touch me.’ But, of course, we know that’s not the case—he’s got a major black eye right now. I don’t know if the burst eardrum report is true, but buddy, that was a brutal blow we all saw.”