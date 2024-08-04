Cody Rhodes Addresses Reuniting With Arn Anderson

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faced Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules Match at the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Saturday night, reuniting Rhodes with his former AEW manager Arn Anderson.

Anderson gave Rhodes a confidence talk when he walked off of his tour bus before approaching the gorilla. This was Anderson’s first appearance in WWE since leaving in May 2019. He had been with WWE since WCW dissolved in 2001.

At the post-event press conference, Rhodes mentioned having Anderson back with him.

Rhodes said, “For people who follow just the general story and the road I’ve been on, Arn is a huge part of it. I had made that decision. When I was with AEW, I’d made the decision that, ‘Hey, I can’t have my dad for this stuff. He’s not here physically. I want someone who was with him.’ They didn’t have to be an ally. They could have been an adversary. He came in and he was such a piece of sanity for me during a really chaotic time. Arn is one of the smartest people you’ll meet in pro wrestling/sports entertainment. But he’s also so ahead of the curve in the sense like, ‘Hey, I see where this is going.’ Arn has always been able to be there. For me, it was just special to have a moment with him. Particularly one where he wasn’t threatening to shoot me or something of that nature. It was nice because he means he means a great deal to me. I hope we see more of ‘Double-A.’”