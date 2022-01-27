Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumors About His Contractual Status With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com that Cody Rhodes’s contract with AEW expired at the end of 2021 and he is technically a free agent.

AEW uploaded an interview with Cody that took place following his loss to Sammy Guevara on the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. Here is what Cody had to say about his contractual status with the company:

“You asked for post-match comments so there’s so many elephants in the room, this is an insane week in wrestling. People think that the Sean Ross story is BS, it’s not. I am working here without a contract. I’m not even on payroll anymore. I’m working here on a handshake deal. That is the 100% legitimate, I swear on Pharoah’s life if you want to know how serious things got but I can tell you this – I have never felt more at home than under those lights, wrestling for the TNT title…”