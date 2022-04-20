Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumors That He Was Returning Prior To WrestleMania 38

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Cody Rhodes addressed the rumors that he was going to return to WWE television on an episode of RAW prior to WrestleMania 38:

“As far as my understanding goes, the plan was always WrestleMania. Nothing was ever considered. At one point, I saw people talking about [debuting in] Jacksonville [on Monday Night RAW] and that was a no. Again, it’s not about leaving, it was about returning and the place to do it was at the Showcase of the Immortals, at the biggest stage there is in what we do, undisputed is WrestleMania.”

“And there was a lot of synergy and love over the fact that it was Dallas, Texas, and that was where I had my last WrestleMania with the ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.”