Cody Rhodes Addresses The Possibility Of Jey Uso Ending Roman Reigns’ World Title Run

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently spoke with UPROXX.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes commented on the possibility of Jey Uso ending Roman Reigns’ world title run at the 2023 WWE Summerslam PLE:

“I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be. If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find. If it ended up a situation where I was able to get back and it was me, I wouldn’t be prepared for that onslaught of feeling. Because fans, we feel. I’m a fan as well, so when I’m watching him and this unbelievable reign that he’s put down, it’s like this conqueror of old. It’s now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he’s held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books.”