Cody Rhodes Admits He Has Learned A Great Deal From The Rock

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with Ben Felderstein of Complex on various topics, including if he has any message for “The Final Boss” The Rock, and how he has learned a great deal from The Final Boss.

Rhodes said, “Oh, one message for the Rock that I knew he was going to hear. I would just hope that the Final Boss can sit back and put his feet up and watch WrestleMania 41 and pat the sweat on his forehead with dollar bills that I’ll be making him in another main event at another WrestleMania, where I’m going to make it so that they leave the event thinking about me and not him. But again, he’s the boss, so he gets to reap those rewards in a similar way that I do, and also in the craziest of ways, I’d also want to thank him. He is, again, a little bit outside of the box, but he thinks in a very unique way, and although what you see on screen, those individuals don’t get along and that might be very, very real. I have learned a great deal from the Final Boss, and I’m not too cool to admit that. I hope to continue to learn more.”

On how he has a receipt waiting for Travis Scott if he decides to return to WWE:

“I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we’ll call a ‘receipt’. If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE fray, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis. Prior to this though, by the way, I was a Travis Scott fan. I bought those sneakers on [Sneaker Shopping].”