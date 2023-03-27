Cody Rhodes Admits To Being Jealous Of Other WWE Stars Referred To As “Dusty’s Kids”

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with the Associated Press for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” admitted to being jealous when other wrestlers in WWE were referred to as “Dusty’s Kids,” as well as how he wishes he could have taken a promo class taught by his legendary father.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how jealous he used to become when certain talents would be referred to as, ‘Dusty’s Kids’: “When he passed away, ‘Dusty’s Kids’ was something that I heard a lot because his influence and legacy were being spread out. That was a statistic being touted. Bayley, Sasha (Banks), Becky (Lynch), Seth (Rollins), Roman, Sami (Zayn), Kevin (Owens), the core ones, were all doing better than I was. It wasn’t something I could complain about or throw a tantrum over because they were honoring him. It almost felt like they were honoring him more than I was. There’s jealousy and envy that comes with it.”

On how he would have loved to have taken a promo class taught by his father: “I would have loved to have done a promo class or been around a ring with my father. I got a far different education from him than they did. But that’s why in these interviews, even on nights I don’t want to say his name or talk about him, you hear it nonetheless because his fingerprints are all over WrestleMania. Every one of those people I just named, for the most part, is doing something spectacular. You want to add yourself to that list, and you almost can’t function if you don’t. I feel like that’s slightly weaponized in a sense by Roman toward me. I wasn’t adjusted and ready for it. I’m ready for it now.”

Check out the complete interview at APNews.com.