Cody Rhodes Admits To Watching AEW Revolution On A Pirated Feed, Talks About Ricky Starks & More

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the “Good Karma Wrestling” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics, including his thoughts on the AEW Revolution 2023 pay-per-view event.

In an unexpected revelation, the WWE Superstar admitted to watching some of the show on a “pirated feed.”

On how he watched AEW Revolution 2023:

“I actually only saw some highlights from Ricky. I had a pirated feed, which I probably should have just figured out how to get the right feed. Not going to tell you who sent me that.”

Rhodes commented on the problem with streaming platforms:

“Well, it’s — listen, one of the benefits of working for WWE is like, ‘Oh, it’s on Peacock.’ You go on Peacock, it’s right there. Anywhere else I’ve wrestled, whether it’s New Japan, anywhere else — these interfaces are a disaster. They’re a disaster, guys. And like I love every — like, FITE TV, alright, I like FITE TV. That one, at least they got some of the — but come on! Clearly you’re tuning in in a streaming fashion today.”

Regarding Ricky Starks’ performance at Revolution, Rhodes said:

“I thought Ricky did great, really proud of him. You know, Chris Jericho is an absolute legend — he’s more than a legend, he’s Chris Jericho. And for Ricky to be able to deal with that and handle that in the way he did; very proud of Ricky.”

Rhodes also talked about the other stars he was proud of:

“Very proud of Julia [Hart], proud of Malakai [Black] actually. Because he was somebody that I loved our interactions with, and I wanted to see more of that Malakai and it’s been a minute. So to see him deliver [was great]. FTR guys, I saw — and then all my other kids. I ain’t gonna name them, because I ain’t gonna to put him over. All my other kids who — one of them was out there in the main event, and we don’t have to be best friends or anything. But just very proud of their growth and their continued growth.”

You can check out the complete interview below: