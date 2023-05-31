Cody Rhodes Advertised For This Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE is implementing a new marketing technique whereby they post on social media the dates and locations where a specific star will be appearing.

You can view the summer schedule for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns by clicking here.

They released Cody Rhodes’ June schedule on Wednesday. Rhodes has been feuding with Brock Lesnar for several weeks, each with a win over the other. Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash, while Lesnar defeated Rhodes at Night of Champions.

Rhodes cut a promo about wanting a third match on Monday’s episode of RAW. WWE has advertised Rhodes for Friday’s SmackDown, as seen below.

It’s likely that Rhodes will only appear for a dark match, but SmackDown’s AJ Styles just appeared on Monday’s Raw despite not being originally scheduled for Raw and had actually flown home after Night of Champions before the late decision to add him to the show, so Rhodes could appear.

A Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match between LA Knight and Montez Ford, a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match between Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans, and Roman Reigns celebrating 1000+ days as WWE Universal Champion have already been announced for the show.