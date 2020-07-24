Cody Rhodes’ AEW TNT Championship Challenger Revealed For Next Week

Indy wrestler Warhorse has been announced to challenge Cody for the AEW TNT Championship on next week’s Dynamite episode.

This is the latest open challenge opponent for Cody. He defeated Eddie Kingston on this week’s episode. Here is the updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite:

-Texas Tornado: Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

-Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante in a non-title match

-Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega defend vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

-The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy

-Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Championship vs. Warhorse