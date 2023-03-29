Cody Rhodes Almost Got Into An Altercation Backstage With Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on the Dan LeBatard Show and indicated that on one occasion he almost got into a backstage fight with Seth Rollins.

Rhodes also revealed during the interview that he and Rollins genuinely can’t stand each other.

After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins, Rhodes entered a long program with Rollins.

During the appearance on the Dan LeBatard Show, Rhodes was asked if there was ever a situation that nearly led to a backstage fist fight.

Rhodes had this to say:

“I almost would say that I like less people than I dislike in terms of the backstage setting. The competition that exists in wrestling, you see that suspension of disbelief on-screen, but backstage it is very real in terms of the competition, who is going to be on top. For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania. This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn’t garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I’ve ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn’t happen. Him and I absolutely can’t stand one another, I’d probably try and rip his eyes out.”

Rhodes did admit that he has actually gotten into one physical altercation backstage in the past:

“I’ve had one backstage skirmish. I’m not going to name the guy. The good thing is, I won. When I came back, this is early in my career, he was wearing one of my vests. I have these special leather vests that I wore as part of my entrance. He was wearing it and kind of mocking me at the talent viewing position. As I went walking towards him, I thought I was going to headbutt him, but a headbutt seems pretty violent these days. I thought, ‘why don’t I just grapple him?’ I have a good folkstyle Greco background. I got an over-under and swept him to the floor. Then I took my jacket and I looked like a complete jerk in front of everybody because he was probably just having a good time and it was probably funny. Only one fight backstage and I won that fight,” Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes will be headlining WrestleMania 39 as he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Here is the full interview with Cody Rhodes on The Dan LeBatard Show:

(H/T to Fightful for the quote transcriptions)