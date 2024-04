WWE announced during this week’s post-WrestleMania XL episode of RAW that brand-new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and new WWE Women’s Champion Bayley will appear on this Friday’s post-WrestleMania XL episode of SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on what Rhodes and Bayley will be doing on SmackDown this Friday, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.