Tuesday, October 20, 2026
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Cody Rhodes And Charlotte Flair Set For Heyman Hustle TV Roundtable

By
James Hetfield
-
Cody Rhodes - Charlotte Flair
Cody Rhodes - Charlotte Flair | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman’s company announced on Instagram that WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair, along with O’Shea Jackson Jr., will appear on the upcoming episode of Heyman Hustle TV’s roundtable.

The show will be hosted by Heyman’s son, Jacob, and will be available on Heyman’s YouTube channel. The exact air time for the roundtable has not been revealed yet.

The announcement reads, “BREAKING: O’Shea Jackson is the surprise guest that will come with Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair to the Heyman Hustle TV hosted by Jacob Heyman”

Rhodes is currently involved in a feud with Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown. He also played the character Guile in the recently released movie Street Fighter, which premiered on Friday. Meanwhile, Flair has been feuding with Jade Cargill and is partnered with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley.

 

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