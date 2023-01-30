Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Record Interview, Discuss WWE Royal Rumble Elimination and More

This week, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will discuss their WWE Royal Rumble experience on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast.

As seen in the video below, Rhodes and Paul recorded an episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast in San Antonio, TX earlier today. The episode will air on Tuesday, and we will have complete coverage.

Rhodes won Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match by eliminating WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. At #29, Paul made his Rumble debut, while Rhodes returned from injury at #30. Paul lasted about 11 minutes before being thrown out as the 28th elimination by Rhodes.

Rhodes and Paul made light of the elimination, and Paul stated that he is not upset because Rhodes appeared on his podcast.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During The Rumble, Paul only had one elimination, and that was Seth Rollins. As PWMania.com previously reported, Paul vs. Rollins is expected to take place at WrestleMania.

The following is the complete clip from Paul and Rhodes: