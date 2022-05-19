Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s “The Nightmare Factory” Files For New Trademarks

The Nightmare Factory, owned and operated by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, applied to trademark the company’s name, as well as the company’s logo on May 15th.

The filings were made through Michael E. Dockins. The filing for the name notes:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Educational services, namely, providing on-line classes, seminars, workshops, and camps in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

