Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley Runaway Favorites to Win the WWE Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble just about a week away, it’s time to check back in on the odds and how the books have changed. The favorites may have remained the same, but there has been some major movement on both the men’s and women’s markets.

Men’s Royal Rumble

In the last two weeks the odds have changed pretty heavily. Cody Rhodes has become an incredibly strong favorite at -110, or an implied 52.4% chance to win the Rumble. However, both The Rock and Sami Zayn have also seen strong movement. The Rock going from +350 to +300, or a change from an implied 22.2% chance to a 25% chance. Sami Zayn went from +900 to +350, or a change from an implied 10% chance to a 22.2% chance.

Another wrestler to keep an eye on who’s charged up the odds market is Bobby Lashley. He went from +3300 to +2000 odds and is now among the top-5 to win the rumble. Still far off the favorites, but Lashley has as much momentum as anyone on the market.

Wrestler Odds on 1/3 Odds on 1/19 Cody Rhodes +110 -110 The Rock +350 +300 Sami Zayn +900 +350 Seth Rollins +1400 +1600 Bobby Lashley +3300 +2000

Women’s Royal Rumble

Just like with the men, the women’s favorite remains the same. Rhea Ripley is the clear favorite with +125 odds, or an implied 44.4% chance to win the Rumble. The big difference here is that nobody else has seen their odds improve much.

In fact, Becky Lynch has seen her odds worsen going from +250 to +333, or a change from an implied 28.6% to a 23.1% chance to win the Rumble. The only wrestler who saw a major change in her odds was Alexa Bliss who moved from +2000 to +1600, and even then she’s still only fifth on the market. So, unlike the men it’s clear that momentum is backing a specific wrestler here.

Wrestler Odds on 1/3 Odds on 1/19 Rhea Ripley +200 +125 Becky Lynch +250 +333 Bayley +1000 +1000 Raquel Rodriguez +1400 +1400 Alexa Bliss +2000 +1600

Written by: Kyle Newman of OddsChecker