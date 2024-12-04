Cody Rhodes And The Rock “Film Something” At Moana 2 Premiere

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has reportedly decided to proceed with its creative plans as if The Rock will not appear at WrestleMania 41. It was stated that plans may change at any time, and WWE is interested in using him if he becomes available.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful responded stating that, ultimately, The Rock can do anything he wants. This comes after widespread anticipation that The Rock would return for a match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

According to Fightful Select’s follow-up report, “The Rock’s Bad Blood appearance was to get him on screen and didn’t have a major direction or plot point they were furthering.” Those in WWE knew he could appear at the show before learning for certain that week. The Rock was in plain view when he showed up before the show.

Fightful was informed that Rhodes and The Rock “filmed something” at the Moana 2 premiere. However, it was stated that whatever it was may or may not be made public. The context on that was not provided.

It was stated that anyone saying that The Rock is “100 percent out” for WrestleMania is not being truthful, as no one who knows The Rock would divulge such information.