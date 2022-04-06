Cody Rhodes Announced For The Bump, WWE Reportedly Sells Out Of Rhodes Shirts In Dallas

Cody Rhodes is reportedly a top merchandise mover for WWE already.

We noted before how WWE Shop released three t-shirts for Rhodes this past weekend to mark his return at WrestleMania Saturday, where he defeated Seth Rollins. Rhodes noted on Instagram how it was “wonderful to collaborate” with WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard and Joe from WWE Creative Services (possibly former Associate Creative Director and current Senior Creative Director of Global Licensing Joe Giorno) on the t-shirt designs.

In an update, WWE sold out of all Rhodes t-shirts that were put on sale during WrestleMania Weekend, according to PWInsider. This goes for AT&T Stadium, and the Superstore Axxess, where Rhodes was the mystery panel guest on Saturday night.

On a related note, Rhodes is set to sit down with Kayla Braxton and the rest of the crew for The Bump on Wednesday morning. He will be live in-studio for a special edition of The Bump.

WWE is encouraging fans to submit their questions for Rhodes with the #WWETheBump hashtag on Twitter.

“The #AmericanNightmare has more to say. @CodyRhodes joins @WWETheBump LIVE in-studio tomorrow at 10am ET, streaming on @peacockTV in the U.S., @WWENetwork everywhere else and across @WWE social platforms,” they wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Rhodes and be sure to join us for highlights from his debut on The Bump tomorrow.