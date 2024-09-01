Cody Rhodes Asked If He And The WWE Locker Room Believe Janel Grant’s Vince McMahon Allegations

During the 2024 WWE Bash in Berlin PLE post-show press conference, Cody Rhodes was asked if he and the WWE locker room believed Janel Grant’s allegations of sex trafficking against former WWE owner Vince McMahon.

Rhodes said, “In terms of the locker room being quiet or silent, whatever it may be, I don’t think that’s a matter of belief versus non-belief. I think it’s, strictly speaking, we want to be doing what we were doing out there. And the focus and attention that it takes 13,149 people to have a great story and have a great match and do that every single night has left most of us where we’re finding the information out just as you are. And that includes the resolution of this information in terms of what happened, how it happened, and how justice comes about, whatever it may be. But I wouldn’t look at it as an active attempt from the locker room to be silent in the attempt. We just are doing what we do day to day, WWE business.”

Rhodes was again asked if he believes Grant:

“I don’t know enough about the information to give you a good enough answer there. I’m sorry.”