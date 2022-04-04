Cody Rhodes Asked WWE Not To Mention Stardust

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania Saturday with a win over Seth Rollins, and one of the first things he did in the match was a reference to his old gimmick, Stardust, when he did the cartwheel, which you can see below.

Rhodes has made it clear in past interviews that he doesn’t like the run as Stardust. After returning to WWE this weekend, Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani and revealed that he asked WWE not to mention his past as Stardust. He said the following:

“There wasn’t any true guarantees,” Rhodes said of his new WWE contract. “There was a request. I said I never want to ever see Stardust ever again, and I never want to hear it and talk about it. I never want to see it, and it was a handshake and that was all I needed. And the first thing I did in the match last night was a random Stardust reference. I thought, ‘What are you doing?’ You’re going back on your own strange requests. But other than that, it’s complex to get this all together, maybe one of wrestling’s biggest contracts, which I’m so flattered about. I’m like, ‘Gosh, I’m happy,’ and I have a child, so yeah. But It was more a matter of, I don’t not trust people, right? It’s not that I don’t trust this person’s words or that person’s words. But at this point in my career, I do trust myself, fully, implicitly trust myself, so I know what I can do, and if given the platform to do it, I’m able to move on, I’m able to get over, and I’m able to get hopefully what I want, and that was presented to me on a silver platter last night. Nothing changed. Kingdom played. Wrestling has more than one royal family. This is a world where the term ‘wrestling’ isn’t said that often. So to hear that was a big give from them, and to be me, yeah, I trust me.”