Cody Rhodes Believes Darby Allin Could Be The Face Of AEW

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Superstar Crossover With Josh Martinez, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes top AEW star Darby Allin could 100% be the face of the company as he was never insecure and he was always confident all the time.

Rhodes said, “So the answer is a guaranteed Yes, but don’t let Darby fool you. He was never insecure, and he was never not confident. Darby is almost overconfident, and that’s that’s what we do. We talk smack. We wrestle each other. This is entertainment. I don’t mind it, but sometimes your overconfidence is actually arrogance, when, in his case, instead of it being arrogance, the experience that he’s had now with Sting, the experience he’s had seeing the different changes in the company, all of that, that is the experience that you need to lead you to, where you see the clarity, and you see the moment go, ‘Hey, I can be the guy.’ Absolutely, 100% could potentially be the person.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)