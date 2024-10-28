Cody Rhodes Believes Goldust Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Despite his lengthy professional wrestling career, Dustin Rhodes will always be remembered by many fans as Goldust.

Rhodes made his pro debut in September 1988. From 1995 to 2019, he worked for WWE on numerous occasions, as well as TNA Wrestling and WCW. Rhodes won three Intercontinental Championships, nine Hardcore Championships, one World Tag Team Championship, and two WWE Tag Team Championships during his time with WWE.

He joined AEW in 2019 and has served as a player and coach for the promotion. While speaking with The Schmo, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was asked about his older brother. He believes Goldust is an underappreciated member of the Attitude Era who deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rhodes stated, “I think I was 14 years old when Goldust was really hitting his stride on WWE television. And I can certainly say that it was a unique thing to see. My friends had a lot of feelings about what Goldust was doing. However, knowing how much he had subverted expectations, knowing how much he didn’t want to just be a Rhodes, he wanted to be his own thing, and what he did in the links he went to do it. I was very proud of Dustin throughout that whole run, what he did, and the lengths he went to do it. Goldust was an underrated part of the Attitude Era, certainly somebody worthy of the Hall of Fame.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: