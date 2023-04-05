Cody Rhodes Believes Gunther vs. Sheamus Was Better Than His Hell In A Cell Match Against Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes compared his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins to Sheamus vs. Gunther from the 2022 Clash at the Castle PLE during an appearance on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts.

He said, “I do want to go on record, I know there was this big discussion over Gunther vs. Sheamus and me vs. Seth. Listen, I’ll tell you right here, the better match was their match. I appreciate that people appreciated what I was going through and what I did, but I’m the worst when it comes to talking about the ‘pec match’ because you’re supposed to make this big, Curt Schilling bloody sock moment. To me, it was what I was always going to do. They would have had to legit tase me and handcuff me for me to not go out there.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)