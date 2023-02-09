Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special

Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night.

Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes, there to celebrate a potential title win.

“Dustin (Rhodes) and I have a very unique relationship. Very unique. It’s almost like we’re at our optimum, at our peak as brothers when we’re together in the ring. I think we’ve both settled on the idea that, A, we never wanna tag team with each other ever again because as much fun as we had, we were at each other’s throats. We’re at a point where I love my brother so much and as I get closer to this, I think about him every day, I really do and that would be special, it would. It would take some people getting along to agree but, that also is very cart before horse because currently, what stands in front of me and I mean, there’s no hyperbole in what I say, is Roman Reigns. That’s currently what stands in front of me. As he refers to himself, of God tier. Buddy, this guy is the best of the best in terms of strength, in terms of conditioning. I mean 800-something days, can’t be argued. If you’re making a list and he (isn’t) number one, your list ain’t real. Can’t be argued and I’m not thinking about any type of victory lap or celebration other than I’m thinking about making sure I don’t get hit square in the mouth with a Superman Punch.”

For those who missed it, click here for Rhodes’ comments regarding who came up with the idea for him to have hype videos for his Royal Rumble return.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)