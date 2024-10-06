Cody Rhodes Believes Most WWE Fans Don’t Know The Lyrics To His Theme Music “Kingdom”

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about a number of topics, including how most fans don’t know the lyrics to his theme music “Kingdom.”

Rhodes said, “So 99% of the audience doesn’t know the lyrics. They just rock out until the one part. Just the ‘woah.’ At the end of the night, when I make the rounds, and we stay after the cameras are down, autographs and pictures and stuff, I wish they would play any song other than that song because they play it over and over and over to the point where it’s too many ‘woahs.’ You’re gonna OD on the woahs at this point. Too many.“

