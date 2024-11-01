Cody Rhodes Believes Tom Aspinall Would Be A Great Fit In The World Of Pro Wrestling

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with The Schmo on a number of topics, including interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall appearing in a segment with himself and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER at a live event in Manchester earlier this month.

Rhodes said, “I love the fact that he was a wrestling fan himself. When you sit backstage and meet everybody and talking about, ‘We might go out and we might do this.’ You never know if they get in that ring and they’re just going to go HAM. The last thing on earth you would want is the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion decided to go HAM on what you’re doing in the ring. I was very excited that he was just happy to be there and wanted to climb up on the ropes and see all the people. It was really cool from a TKO perspective with the parent company with UFC and WWE to get that photo with myself, Tom, and Gunther all in there. It was a special moment.”

On how Aspinall would fare in the ring:

“He is what we’d call Meat and Potatoes. Meat and Potatoes is a lot of slugging it out. A lot of big forearms to the back, a lot of chops, not leaving your feet much. When you’re as big as he is and as athletic as he is, he’s really going to fill that big man spot for pro wrestling. If he was to step in at any point, it would fit like a glove.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)