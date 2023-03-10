Cody Rhodes: “Brandi Deserves The WWE Championship Almost More Than I Do”

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the Superstar Crossover podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes commented on the importance of his family in his chase to become WWE Champion:

“It’s not a story that anyone’s ever really going to know, but I wouldn’t even be able to have come back if Brandi had not made a very selfless decision that changed my life. It’s hard to even speak about it without getting emotional. Brandi deserves the WWE Championship almost more than I do. I really look forward to trying to be able to do that.”

“As a husband and a father, you report back to these girls. You report back to them, and that would lead me to the other most important woman in my life, which is my daughter. [She] doesn’t have a clue what’s going on, but I feel such a responsibility to report back hopefully with two championships and to just report back having given everything I possibly could.”

(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)