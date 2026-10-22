Cody Rhodes Calls Haku “The Sweetest Human Being”

WWE star “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, recently appeared on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast.

During the episode, he discussed several topics, including his experiences with pro wrestling legend Haku. Rhodes noted that, despite Haku’s reputation as one of the toughest men in wrestling history, he is actually the kindest person he has ever met.

Rhodes said, “I’ll tell you this crazy thing. I was such a slow learner in terms of, I didn’t want to know about… the secrets of it. I liked being out there. I didn’t want to be backstage, even though I was backstage with my dad all the time. I wanted to watch it. But one time, I think it was in Macon, Georgia, Haku, who’s on WWE TV now. Haku’s notoriously the toughest wrestler of all time. Gouged a cop’s eye out. Just this amazing… If you look up anything Haku, and any wrestler will tell you, Haku is the toughest. He’s also the sweetest human being you’ve ever met.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)