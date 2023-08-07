Cody Rhodes Calls His WWE SummerSlam Victory Over Brock Lesnar A Top Moment Of His Career

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes took place this past Saturday at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, with Rhodes going over after he reversed the F5 and hit multiple Cross Rhodes for the win.

After the match, Lesnar shook hands, hugged, and raised Rhodes’ arm. At the post-event press conference, Triple H stated that the post-match celebration was not planned and that Lesnar did it alone.

Rhodes spoke with Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso, noting that their first two matches were about survival because Lesnar hits like a Mack truck.

Rhodes praised him for being a one-of-a-kind athlete and gifted individual.

“I have been so consistently surprised that I can’t get used to these moments. First, I won the Royal Rumble. Now I beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? They’re once-in-a-lifetime moments in a once-in-a-lifetime run. This is my mega run, and the journey has been incredible. This is a top moment in my career, and it’s also a top moment in my life.”

Rhodes also noted that he received a standing ovation when he returned to the gorilla position.