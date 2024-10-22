Cody Rhodes Calls Paul Heyman The “Martin Scorsese” Of The Bloodline’s Storyline

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with WACH FOX on a number of topics, including how he believes WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is the “Martin Scorsese” of The Bloodline’s storyline.

Rhodes said, “I’m always of the thought that my point in the story was just to be the guy who beats them, and I know that sounds really arrogant, but I thought maybe that’s just what I do. I’d say from kind of the more behind-the-curtain aspect, that when all is said and done and people look at how unbelievable that story has been over the years and what it’s done for WWE and WWE’s business, Mr. Paul Heyman should probably be considered kind of the Martin Scorsese behind it all. He’s really a fascinating, unique individual and has a sense of what the audience may want, and they don’t even know they want it. Super genius.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)