Cody Rhodes Calls Street Fighter “Our Moment” For Wrestling

WWE star “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including how Street Fighter represents a proud moment for all of professional wrestling.

Rhodes said, “I really think it’s a moment for all of wrestling to be proud of. It’s kind of our moment, right? I’m so lucky that I got offered the role. You get three wrestlers in a movie. I remember going to see the Guardians of the Galaxy and people being curious about how Dave Bautista would be. Then the first laugh was a Drax moment, was a Batista moment. I felt like, ‘Yeah, that’s the wrestler; that’s the guy.’ So the fact that you have Roman Reigns, you have Hirooki Goto, and me all in this, and everybody’s vastly different. I’m excited for wrestling.”

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