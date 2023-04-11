Cody Rhodes Challenges Brock Lesnar, Lesnar Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has issued an official challenge to Brock Lesnar.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lesnar turned on Rhodes and destroyed him in last week’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW, just before they were about to face Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the RAW After WrestleMania tag team main event.

In an update, Rhodes addressed Lesnar on Monday night’s RAW, saying that his unfinished story now has a new twist – Lesnar.

Lesnar’s attack on Rhodes was motivated by Lesnar’s dissatisfaction with his position on the WrestleMania card, as he and Omos opened Night 2 while Rhodes and Reigns headlined Night 2.

In Monday night’s promo, Rhodes stated that he can almost understand this reasoning, but his other theory has Lesnar attacking him because he is uncertain about Rhodes, the hype that comes with him, and the change Rhodes brought to WWE, which will directly impact Lesnar. Rhodes wondered why Lesnar would ever be doubtful of his accomplishments and dominance, as well as how he sees himself as a predator when he looks in the mirror.

Rhodes then admitted that he is terrified of Lesnar and would be insane not to be, but he still wants to fight him. Rhodes went on to say that the next time he makes Lesnar look in the mirror, he will see prey, not predator, and Cody’s prey at that. When Lesnar looks in the mirror, he will see a victim, Cody’s victim.

Rhodes stated that the fight could take place anywhere, at any time, and in any location, but he issued a formal challenge for a match at WWE Backlash, which he dubbed WrestleMania Backlash. As fans applauded, Rhodes told Lesnar to answer the call and exited the ring.

Lesnar did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE has announced that he will appear live on next week’s RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, to respond to Rhodes’ challenge.

WWE Backlash is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 from San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. As of this writing, no matches have been announced for the show, but Bad Bunny will host.

The following are highlights from Monday night’s RAW from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

So… What do you want to talk about?#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/KzUzZdTIej — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 11, 2023