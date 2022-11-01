Cody Rhodes Checks In With Update On His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes has the best reason not to “tap out” as he continues his road to recovery.

“The American Nightmare” checked in via social media on Tuesday with some photos and video of him out with his kid on Halloween on Monday.

Additionally, Rhodes wrote the following about his recovery status as fans continue to anticipate his return to WWE.

“How’s [physical therapy] going?”



It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a body part that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days.



I have the best reason to not tap out.