Cody Rhodes Comments On 10-Year Anniversary Of The Bullet Club

The Bullet Club turns 10.

Sports Illustrated ran a feature recently looking at the ten-year legacy of The Bullet Club faction in the pro wrestling industry, which featured comments from many members of the group, past and present.

Among those who spoke in the piece was “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who spoke about the legacy of the group in his opinion.

“That group was known for kicking people’s ass and being volatile, but what I’ll always remember is the friendships,” Rhodes said. “That’s the time in my life when I created a bond with three guys [former BC members Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks] that will never be shaken.”

Rhodes added, “Because of Bullet Club, we were able to change the wrestling world. I never would have got that without Finn Bálor, and I never would have reached that level without the Bullet Club. I am very grateful for the Bullet Club.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.