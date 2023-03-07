Cody Rhodes Comments On His Father Dusty Being Mentioned In WWE Promos

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes commented on his father Dusty being mentioned in WWE promos:

“Can’t avoid it. Those nights when I make it clear that I’m not going to talk about Dusty at all is the night that the other guy talks about Dusty. Just recently, with Roman, I wasn’t really interested in the idea of ‘we’re going to converse on my father,’ but he has a very unique relationship, and had a very unique relationship with my father, so he’s the one that took it up there. I’m always hip and keen to the amount of emotion that happens with me on television. Everything everyone has been watching since I came back at the Royal Rumble is real. In an industry where there is a suspension of disbelief and areas of gray, this is the most real anything has ever been, trying to win a title that my family never got. The last opportunity we got for it was in the late 70s. It’s as real as it gets. Coming back from a very real injury, trying to make it to the Royal Rumble, surviving Gunther until I was able to eliminate him, very real. I like that. I prefer that. I have the responsibility, but also to a degree, the burden of the character that I play is myself. That’s what makes ‘finish the story’ sound even better. It’s a real story.”

You can check out the interview below:

