Cody Rhodes Comments On NXT Possibly Moving To Tuesday Nights

During today’s AEW media call, Cody Rhodes commented on the rumor that WWE NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights next month:

“If we’re no longer going to be opposed on Wednesday night, I’m sure we’ll come up with some wonderful statement. What could I say? ‘Congratulations to NXT on a successful move to Tuesday nights. The real winners are the fans who can watch NXT and Dynamite live every week as this is a marathon and not a one-night sprint.’ I could say that, but I don’t want to be sassy or a jerk because I think them moving, perhaps something else will end up on Wednesdays.

AEW Dark would potentially be opposed. That’s why we can’t get into a matter of being reactionary. We just have to put out the best show. If they want to beat us, they have to put out a better show. It’s honest competition. Yeah, there are digs and they are fun and light-hearted. Believe me, all the locker rooms tend to love each other. It’s more the management that is pointed at one another. Even that, there is a friendly relationship. Tony [Khan] is a different type of executive. I would love us to be alone on Wednesday nights, but I’m prepared for something else to be in that spot.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)