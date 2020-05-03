Cody Rhodes Comments On The Possibility of AEW Debuting An “Authority Figure”

During a recent Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes commented on the possibility of AEW having an authority figure. He said he hopes it won’t happen as it’s “insulting in this era.”

“Hopefully never. The audience isn’t dumb, they know who management is. Authority elements seem insulting in this era. This is just my opinion, as there’s a lot of fun ways to do this and I respect those.”

Hopefully never. The audience isn’t dumb, they know who management is. Authority elements seem insulting in this era. This is just my opinion, as there’s a lot of fun ways to do this and I respect those. https://t.co/XqCdOcnqW8 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 3, 2020

Speaking of Cody, he and Tony Schiavone will be doing a Q&A tonight (Sunday) at 6PM EST: