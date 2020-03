Cody Rhodes sent out the following message regarding the Stardust character:

Not pushing Stardust wasn’t the crime, the character had broke me and I was a subpar performer under the paint during that period

The crime was not capitalizing on 2010-12 where I was cooking with gas and my live event work was top level consistent

In the end, blame is on me

— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2020