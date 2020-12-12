Cody Rhodes Comments On Upcoming Match and Impact Wrestling

Cody Rhodes responded to a fan’s commented that questioned why he will be facing Angelico on this coming Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Here was the fan’s comment which has since been deleted:
“Literally such a random match. I’m a huge @CodyRhodes fan but why?? TH2 randomly stopped feuding with the bucks?”
I say this with the utmost respect. There’s a ring. It’s a wrestling show. And he’s a great wrestler.
Guy who wins makes more money than the guy who loses.
(And if you doubt that, ask yourself who makes more money…Chris Jericho or Fuego) https://t.co/hcsrCGNhbP
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 12, 2020
Cody also commented on his brief run with Impact Wrestling:
I was genuinely only there 2 days as a favor to Josh M and to help my Wife get started. Nice lil’ experience.
The team Canada guy gave away my parking spot to ADR. I then committed to ROH, Bucks and I did All In…and the rest is history.
My pettiness has led to greatness ha.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 12, 2020