Cody Rhodes Comments On Upcoming Match and Impact Wrestling

Cody Rhodes responded to a fan’s commented that questioned why he will be facing Angelico on this coming Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Here was the fan’s comment which has since been deleted:

“Literally such a random match. I’m a huge @CodyRhodes fan but why?? TH2 randomly stopped feuding with the bucks?”

I say this with the utmost respect. There’s a ring. It’s a wrestling show. And he’s a great wrestler. Guy who wins makes more money than the guy who loses. (And if you doubt that, ask yourself who makes more money…Chris Jericho or Fuego) https://t.co/hcsrCGNhbP — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 12, 2020

Cody also commented on his brief run with Impact Wrestling: