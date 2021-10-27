Cody Rhodes Comments On WWE Match From 2013

Today marks 8 years since the 2013 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which saw Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes retain the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat over The Shield’s Seth Rollins and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Rhodes responded to a fan tweet on the match and gave props to the participants.

“Damn, time flies,” he wrote. “These matches were dope – world class bunch of competitors”