Cody Rhodes Comments On WWE Match From 2013

Today marks 8 years since the 2013 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which saw Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes retain the WWE Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat over The Shield’s Seth Rollins and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
Rhodes responded to a fan tweet on the match and gave props to the participants.
“Damn, time flies,” he wrote. “These matches were dope – world class bunch of competitors”
These matches were dope – world class bunch of competitors https://t.co/9Yjsuqm1xB
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 27, 2021