Cody Rhodes Comments On WWE Using The “Great American Bash” Name

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a fan who said WWE should’ve let Cody and his brother Dustin Rhodes use the Great American Bash name in AEW. Their father, Dusty Rhodes, created the event back in 1985.

Cody responded to the fan and said it comes down to business, but he hopes WWE does justice to Dusty’s creations that they have rights to. Cody also said he will never be bitter over his father’s legacy being honored.

Cody wrote:

“Business is business. They have the rights to many of Dusty’s greatest creations. My hope is that they do them justice and I will never be bitter about his legacy being honored and a whole new generation seeing he was a genius w/lasting concepts.”

