Cody Rhodes Comments On Young Fan Jumping The Barricade At WWE Event

After this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown went off the air, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the dark match main event. Following the match, Rhodes met with people at ringside and a young fan ended up jumping the barricade in an effort to get a picture with Rhodes. Rhodes said the following in regards to a video that was published on Twitter:

“This popped me. He ended up getting the pic 😂 📸

Good kiddo”