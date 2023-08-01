Cody Rhodes Concerned About Being Able To Keep WWE Fans Invested In Him After WrestleMania Loss

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently spoke with UPROXX.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes commented on WWE fans staying invested in him even though he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39:

“If I knew (how to keep fans this invested), I would bottle it up, put a label on it and sell it. It’s almost a game of other people thinking, ‘Oh, there’s no way it’s going to get any hotter. There’s no way the moment’s going to stay right how it is now.’ And we’ve just been blessed that it’s gotten bigger.

I dropped the ball in front of them at Wrestlemania, but something about it they liked, or something about it spoke to them, or stoked a fire, and it’s almost scary, it’s fragile. As much as I want to appear strong, and be confident and all that stuff, I can’t take it for granted. Any minute now, it could go away. I want to keep it going as long as possible in a way that the transaction with fans is purely genuine. And I’m lucky that that’s been the case.”