Cody Rhodes Confronted By New Star On AEW Dynamite (Video)

Former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes cut a promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite but was interrupted by newcomer Jade Cargill. Cargill had a problem with Cody calling himself a giant killer and referenced Shaquille O’Neal as the real star. Brandi Rhodes warned Cargill to stay away from Cody and then Cody was attacked by Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Darby Allin and Will Hobbs made the save for Cody.

