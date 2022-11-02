Cody Rhodes Describes His Physical Therapy as “Awful”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes is said to be “a little ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the injury that caused him to tear his pectoral muscle. Rhodes shared his thoughts regarding his physical therapy in a message that he posted on Twitter.

Rhodes wrote:

“‘How’s pt going?’

It’s fn’ awful. Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It’s a near impossible task getting a bodypart that had been shredded to 100%…or Hell even 90%. But on the worst of days, I have the best reason to not tap out.”

Recently, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Rhodes has been working with Diamond Dallas Page, “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”