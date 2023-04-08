Cody Rhodes Discusses If He Has Noticed Changes In WWE Since His Return

WWE star Cody Rhodes discussed whether he has noticed any changes since his return to WWE with the Los Angeles Times.

He said, “Not for me, personally. Because of who I returned as, I have a grasp on it. The American Nightmare, the name sounds wild and ridiculous, but it’s not so much performative as much as I know who I am. There has been a trust placed in me by WWE. That may be the highest honor in all of this. For me, I haven’t noticed. I kind of chuckle when I see, I have friends in the media, ‘Such and such, this is changing, this sale might happen, this might happen.’ Being on the ground and seeing it, we just have great shows and fans seem really happy and we’ve been on this road to WrestleMania and it’s been very consistent. Nothing, personally, has changed for me or made it difficult in terms of…maybe it is, and I just don’t see it. I’ve been able to start how I did coming back at WrestleMania, especially the Raw after Mania, and I feel it was heading towards one spot and that’s the main event of this WrestleMania.”

You can check out the compete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)