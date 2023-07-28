Cody Rhodes Explains Why We’re In The New “Golden Era” Of Wrestling

Pro wrestling has never been more successful in history than right now.

That’s how Cody Rhodes sees it.

“The American Nightmare” explained this belief during his recent discussion with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com to promote the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. next weekend.

“The reality of it is, not knocking, from an opinion base, but we’re at the most successful time in wrestling history,” he said. “You’re in it and you’re covering it in your prime. Attitude Era, amazing. Opinions and all that, amazing, but from a factual bottom-line standpoint, tickets, and things if that nature, this is the new golden era, and we get to be in it.”

Rhodes continued, “Everyone wants to be the one, ‘Oh, it’s because of me, and I’m leading the charge.’ Screw that. We’re in it. We get to all be part of it. It’s a team effort.””

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.